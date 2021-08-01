Beacon Reaches One Day Volume of $34,302.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. In the last week, Beacon has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $34,302.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beacon coin can currently be purchased for about $1.49 or 0.00003588 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beacon alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00017682 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001603 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001552 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beacon Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beacon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beacon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.