Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1-year low of $27.61 and a 1-year high of $60.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 2.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at $225,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.