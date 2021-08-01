Beam (BEAM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $7.03 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Beam coin can currently be bought for $0.54 or 0.00001353 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beam has a total market cap of $50.39 million and $7.03 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beam has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004500 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 24.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Beam Profile

Beam (BEAM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 93,457,880 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Beam Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.