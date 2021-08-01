bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) Short Interest Update

bebe stores, inc. (OTCMKTS:BEBE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BEBE opened at $5.35 on Friday. bebe stores has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%.

bebe stores, inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, and production of women's apparel and accessories. The company marketed its products under the bebe and BEBE SPORT brand names through its retail stores; bebe.com, an online store; and 39 bebe outlet stores.

