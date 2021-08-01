Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bechtle AG (ETR:BC8) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €179.71 ($211.43).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($217.65) target price on shares of Bechtle in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €194.00 ($228.24) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on Bechtle and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of BC8 opened at €174.15 ($204.88) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €158.54. Bechtle has a twelve month low of €143.60 ($168.94) and a twelve month high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.20, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

