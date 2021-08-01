Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,388 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.08% of Bed Bath & Beyond worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,654 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,193 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,812 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

In related news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:BBBY opened at $28.54 on Friday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.57 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

