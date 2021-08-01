Beefy.Finance Trading Up 31.1% Over Last Week (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Beefy.Finance coin can now be bought for $1,049.21 or 0.02545834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Beefy.Finance has traded up 31.1% against the U.S. dollar. Beefy.Finance has a total market capitalization of $75.54 million and $5.76 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00032090 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.84 or 0.00220420 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00032571 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005957 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00013124 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . Beefy.Finance’s official website is beefy.finance . Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beefy.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

