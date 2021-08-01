Beetle Coin Trading 16% Lower Over Last Week (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. Beetle Coin has a market capitalization of $110,155.97 and $65,490.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Beetle Coin has traded down 16% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin (BEET) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 265,150,750 coins. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

