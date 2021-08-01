Belt Finance (BELT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.87 Million

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $50.06 million and approximately $2.87 million worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Belt Finance coin can now be purchased for about $10.20 or 0.00024840 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.28 or 0.00046958 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00102412 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00137080 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41,042.34 or 0.99962747 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002549 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00828827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 4,908,336 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Buying and Selling Belt Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Belt Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

