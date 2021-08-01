Beowulf Market Cap Achieves $5.59 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 1st. Over the last week, Beowulf has traded down 44.7% against the US dollar. Beowulf has a total market cap of $5.59 million and approximately $69.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beowulf coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beowulf Profile

Beowulf (BWF) is a coin. It launched on September 7th, 2020. Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 coins. The official website for Beowulf is beowulfchain.com . Beowulf’s official Twitter account is @BeowulfChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Beowulf Blockchain offers a blockchain-based platform named Biploma for educational institutions and corporations to host degrees, diplomas, and certificates on the blockchain with the highest level of reliability and accessibility at the lowest possible price. With Biploma, degree holders can easily prove their credibility. In addition, information on the blockchain cannot be faked or tampered by anyone, thereby preventing document fraud successfully. “

Beowulf Coin Trading

