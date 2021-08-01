Berry Data (BRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.18 Million

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Berry Data coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001426 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a total market capitalization of $1.18 million and $186,116.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00043322 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.24 or 0.00101784 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00132903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,416.63 or 0.99807506 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.86 or 0.00823818 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002529 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

