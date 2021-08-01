Berry Data Price Reaches $0.57 on Major Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (CURRENCY:BRY) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. One Berry Data coin can currently be purchased for about $0.57 or 0.00001425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $218,632.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Berry Data alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.04 or 0.00045433 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.10 or 0.00100981 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.24 or 0.00136607 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,689.05 or 0.99957452 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $331.63 or 0.00835213 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Berry Data should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Berry Data using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Berry Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Berry Data and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.