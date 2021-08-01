Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will report $3.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.33 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full year sales of $12.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $13.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on BERY shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.46.

In other news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,628,780 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,343,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,003,519,000 after purchasing an additional 664,550 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,753,000 after acquiring an additional 348,338 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Berry Global Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,998,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,934,000 after purchasing an additional 285,567 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 21.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,074,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,762,000 after acquiring an additional 537,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,015,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $185,162,000 after purchasing an additional 190,526 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BERY opened at $64.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.32. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $45.68 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

