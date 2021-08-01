BetProtocol Achieves Market Cap of $1.23 Million (BEPRO)

BetProtocol (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 1st. One BetProtocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, BetProtocol has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. BetProtocol has a total market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $179,662.00 worth of BetProtocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BetProtocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.57 or 0.00054620 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002603 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $312.06 or 0.00790042 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005256 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00087272 BTC.

BetProtocol Profile

BetProtocol is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BetProtocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BetProtocol’s official Twitter account is @betprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . BetProtocol’s official message board is medium.com/@betprotocol . The official website for BetProtocol is www.betprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

Buying and Selling BetProtocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetProtocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetProtocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BetProtocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetProtocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetProtocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.