Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.71 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Beyond Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00001246 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Beyond Finance has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Beyond Finance has a total market cap of $3.71 million and $3.25 million worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00046976 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.44 or 0.00102987 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.89 or 0.00138029 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,845.92 or 0.99109946 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00822249 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beyond Finance Coin Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,221,512 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Beyond Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

