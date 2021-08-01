B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Short Interest Update

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,070,000 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the June 30th total of 13,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 17.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BGS stock opened at $28.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $47.84.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $505.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in B&G Foods by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,084,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,231,000 after buying an additional 494,080 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,505,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,039,000 after purchasing an additional 102,688 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,012,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,462,000 after purchasing an additional 26,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,494.0% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 844,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,200,000 after purchasing an additional 791,832 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.