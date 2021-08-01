BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded BHP Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 67.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 501 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 850.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 950 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of NYSE BBL opened at $65.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.01. BHP Group has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $68.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.03.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

