BHPCoin (BHP) One Day Volume Hits $2.45 Million

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. BHPCoin has a market cap of $13.83 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001671 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.25 or 0.00102985 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00137485 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40,995.77 or 0.99933584 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.65 or 0.00827939 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002525 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BHPCoin Coin Profile

BHPCoin’s genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance . The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html . BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html

According to CryptoCompare, “BHP Coin (abbreviated as BHP) is the native token in the BHP payment system. It is a special type of ecological passport for hash power providers, package transactions and network participants in the system. It uses the proof of power (abbreviated as PoP) mining mechanism to encourage the miners of Bitcoin and payers to participate in the whole ecosystem and it generated according to the expected release curve distribution. “

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BHPCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

