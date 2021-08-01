BidiPass Reaches Market Cap of $156,941.39 (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One BidiPass coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BidiPass has traded 32.2% higher against the dollar. BidiPass has a total market capitalization of $156,941.39 and approximately $8,406.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BidiPass alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002412 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00055755 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002624 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014564 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.89 or 0.00790650 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005184 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.39 or 0.00039511 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BidiPass should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BidiPass using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BidiPass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BidiPass and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.