Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Big Lots worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $24,888,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Big Lots by 193.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 461,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,544,000 after buying an additional 304,410 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $10,612,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $15,210,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the first quarter worth about $9,873,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BIG opened at $57.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $73.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About Big Lots

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

