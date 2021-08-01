Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Short Interest Update

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,010,000 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the June 30th total of 18,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 2,111.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,247,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,808,000 after buying an additional 5,964,616 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,473,000 after buying an additional 827,892 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,069,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,002,000. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,193,000 after buying an additional 118,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $85.58 on Friday. Bilibili has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.80. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of -59.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 26.89% and a negative net margin of 24.93%. Bilibili’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BILI. CLSA began coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.44.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.