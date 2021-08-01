Binance Coin (BNB) Price Tops $336.67 on Exchanges

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $56.61 billion and $1.76 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Binance Coin has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $336.67 or 0.00837505 BTC on popular exchanges.
Binance Coin Profile
Binance Coin (CRYPTO:BNB) is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 168,137,036 coins. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com.
Binance Coin Coin Trading
