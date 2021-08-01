Binance USD Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.23 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion and approximately $4.34 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.84 or 0.00054968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002627 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00014486 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $315.81 or 0.00794995 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005497 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00087354 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00039745 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

BUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 12,225,898,274 coins. Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos . The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

