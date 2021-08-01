BinaryX (BNX) Trading Up 74.1% Over Last 7 Days

BinaryX (CURRENCY:BNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. BinaryX has a total market cap of $7.69 million and $77,053.00 worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BinaryX coin can now be bought for $5.76 or 0.00013969 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BinaryX has traded up 74.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001475 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007121 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.16 or 0.01125567 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000023 BTC.

BinaryX Coin Profile

BinaryX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,218,970 coins and its circulating supply is 1,335,193 coins. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x

According to CryptoCompare, “BnrtxCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It's meant to be used as a payment system for the BnR Technix website. “

Buying and Selling BinaryX

