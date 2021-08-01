Bintex Futures (BNTX) 1-Day Volume Hits $206,921.00

Bintex Futures (CURRENCY:BNTX) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, Bintex Futures has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. Bintex Futures has a market cap of $98,771.04 and $206,921.00 worth of Bintex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bintex Futures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00002381 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002430 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.32 or 0.00046941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00103073 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00136994 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,248.36 or 1.00192931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $343.17 or 0.00833574 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002552 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bintex Futures

Bintex Futures’ total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,754 coins. Bintex Futures’ official message board is medium.com/@bintexfutures . Bintex Futures’ official Twitter account is @Bintexfutures and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bintex Futures is bintexfutures.com

Bintex Futures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bintex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bintex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bintex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

