Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $247.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) to post $247.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.01 million to $248.20 million. Bio-Techne posted sales of $175.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year sales of $919.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $917.02 million to $920.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

In other Bio-Techne news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 7,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.15, for a total value of $3,360,091.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 9,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.93, for a total transaction of $4,194,828.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,050,002.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth about $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,485,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Bio-Techne by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its position in Bio-Techne by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bio-Techne by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

TECH stock opened at $482.24 on Friday. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $488.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $444.67. The company has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.16%.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

