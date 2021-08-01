Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 180,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 17,832 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Biogen worth $50,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Biogen during the 4th quarter valued at $466,128,000. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $87,957,000. 83.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Biogen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.60.

Shares of BIIB opened at $326.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $340.12. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

