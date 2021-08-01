Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lessened by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 219.4% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush increased their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cowen raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.51 target price (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.60.

NASDAQ BIIB traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $326.73. 942,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,264. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.12. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a market cap of $48.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $10.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

