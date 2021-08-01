Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group trimmed its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $825,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 7,143.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 79,680 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,511,000 after purchasing an additional 78,580 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $842,000. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in Biogen by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after buying an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $326.73 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.12.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 target price (down from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $463.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.60.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

