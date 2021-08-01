BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Down 21.5% in July

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 4,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.68.

Get BIOLASE alerts:

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.12 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 67.89% and a negative return on equity of 121.41%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BIOLASE will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John R. Beaver acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,397.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIOL. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $30,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $174,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $34,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLASE during the first quarter worth $87,000. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BIOL shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

About BIOLASE

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for BIOLASE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIOLASE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.