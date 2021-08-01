Bionic Price Tops $0.0000 (BNC)

Bionic (CURRENCY:BNC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, Bionic has traded up 9.4% against the dollar. One Bionic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bionic has a market cap of $9,425.03 and $19.00 worth of Bionic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bionic Coin Profile

BNC is a coin. Bionic’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 518,931,721 coins. Bionic’s official message board is medium.com/@bioniccoin . Bionic’s official Twitter account is @benjacoin . Bionic’s official website is bionic-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EPHE Corp. is a for-profit corporation whose products include an e-commerce iOS application called benjamin: sixty-second deals, a proprietary online display advertising technology and format, and an online display advertising method for integration in social media feeds. Benja is a merchandise ad network. Across this platform, the company offers discounted merchandise from top-tier brands like Nike, Patagonia, and Under Armour. BenjaCoin is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a revenue-generating mechanism for the Benja merchandise ad network. “

