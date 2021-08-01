Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,400 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 126,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 51.2 days.

BIRDF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bird Construction from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on Bird Construction in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Maxim Group increased their target price on Bird Construction from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Bird Construction from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.30.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BIRDF opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.33. Bird Construction has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $8.23.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings; and performs civil construction operations, including site preparation, concrete foundations, metal and modular fabrication, mechanical process work, underground piping, and earthwork for clients primarily operating in the oil and gas, liquefied natural gas, mining, and nuclear sectors.

