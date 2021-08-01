Birdchain (BIRD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $353,560.39

Birdchain (CURRENCY:BIRD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One Birdchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Birdchain has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. Birdchain has a market capitalization of $353,560.39 and $128,990.00 worth of Birdchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00057064 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.00805152 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005263 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00040159 BTC.

Birdchain Coin Profile

Birdchain is a coin. Birdchain’s total supply is 287,504,829 coins and its circulating supply is 279,774,089 coins. The Reddit community for Birdchain is /r/birdchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Birdchain’s official Twitter account is @birdchain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Birdchain is medium.com/@birdchain_io . The official website for Birdchain is www.birdchainapp.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Birdchain is an incentivized App built for sharing economy era. It revolves around 2 key features: a decentralized A2P SMS service, an easy-to-use, high engagement, marketing & content platform. These features are designed to serve all brand sizes – from the lone wolf looking for the very first follower – to the moon-landing. “

Buying and Selling Birdchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Birdchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Birdchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Birdchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

