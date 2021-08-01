Bismuth Achieves Market Cap of $2.04 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Bismuth coin can now be bought for $0.0940 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Bismuth has a market cap of $2.04 million and $51.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

GoChain (GO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005237 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000096 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 28,805,459 coins and its circulating supply is 21,708,359 coins. The official message board for Bismuth is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz . Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bismuth should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

