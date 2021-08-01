BitBall Price Up 14.2% Over Last 7 Days (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BitBall has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. BitBall has a market cap of $3.82 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,340.93 or 1.00279932 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00069631 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000764 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009874 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002534 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000127 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

