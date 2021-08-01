Bitball Treasure Price Down 14.2% This Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for approximately $85.97 or 0.00207299 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $38.69 million and approximately $494,830.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000361 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000402 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Coin Profile

Bitball Treasure (CRYPTO:BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.