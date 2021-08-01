BitBlocks Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $135,463.49 (BBKFI)

BitBlocks Finance (CURRENCY:BBKFI) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One BitBlocks Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0370 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBlocks Finance has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar. BitBlocks Finance has a total market capitalization of $135,463.49 and $7,439.00 worth of BitBlocks Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00137429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,258.42 or 1.00049595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.00833589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitBlocks Finance Coin Profile

BitBlocks Finance’s total supply is 4,088,916 coins and its circulating supply is 3,663,423 coins. BitBlocks Finance’s official Twitter account is @BBKFI

