BitCash (BITC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $901.00

BitCash (CURRENCY:BITC) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. One BitCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCash has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. BitCash has a total market cap of $341,905.39 and approximately $901.00 worth of BitCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00055789 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002586 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About BitCash

BitCash (BITC) is a coin. BitCash’s total supply is 31,675,547 coins and its circulating supply is 22,198,153 coins. The official message board for BitCash is medium.com/@BitCash . BitCash’s official website is www.choosebitcash.com . The Reddit community for BitCash is /r/BitCashCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCash’s official Twitter account is @ChooseBitCash

According to CryptoCompare, “By combining the advantages of cryptocurrency (speed, privacy, decentralization, low fees) with traditional fiat banking systems (transaction records, account names, electronic statements, accounting software integration) BitCash is a decentralized cryptocurrency designed to facilitate real-world trade between consumers and merchants with a goal of becoming the world’s most used cryptocurrency. “

BitCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

