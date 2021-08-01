Bitcashpay Price Hits $0.0074 (BCP)

Bitcashpay (CURRENCY:BCP) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcashpay has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcashpay coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcashpay has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $1.93 million worth of Bitcashpay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00056352 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002633 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00014583 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002427 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.18 or 0.00794904 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005248 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00039815 BTC.

Bitcashpay Coin Profile

Bitcashpay (BCP) is a coin. It was first traded on August 20th, 2020. Bitcashpay’s total supply is 850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,655,033 coins. Bitcashpay’s official Twitter account is @Bitcashpay1

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCashPay Financial Technology Inc. aims to be one of the largest payment solutions that globally provides real-time transaction balance and history. By using BitCashPay App, users will be able to purchase products and services such as mobile minutes, fast food, gasoline, airfare, and more. “

Bitcashpay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcashpay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcashpay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcashpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

