Bitcloud Market Capitalization Reaches $460,033.78 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded 14% higher against the US dollar. Bitcloud has a market capitalization of $460,033.78 and $8.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcloud coin can now be bought for $0.0124 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,895.40 or 1.00007357 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00030950 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.12 or 0.01023056 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.14 or 0.00373860 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $160.52 or 0.00402376 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005884 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00069456 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004704 BTC.

Bitcloud Coin Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 37,134,757 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcloud 2.0 is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. BTDX features a second layer network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcloud Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

