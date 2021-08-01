BitCoal Price Up 32.5% This Week (COAL)

BitCoal (CURRENCY:COAL) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. BitCoal has a total market cap of $39,135.19 and $109.00 worth of BitCoal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoal coin can now be purchased for $0.0087 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCoal has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $246.56 or 0.00594531 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002253 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000179 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitCoal Coin Profile

BitCoal (COAL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitCoal’s total supply is 4,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitCoal is /r/cryptocoal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCoal’s official website is bitcoal.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCoal PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm with the same privacy, fungibility, and ASIC resistance features as other cryptonote based coins. Bitcoal was made as a coin to stand as an economic kicker for day to day people without high demand skills in the market nowadays, nor the proper equipment to mine high-value coins like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and the like. “

BitCoal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

