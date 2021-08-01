Bitcoin Classic Trading 7.9% Higher This Week (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000265 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $65,568.04 and approximately $83.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00018008 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003643 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001603 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000119 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Coin Profile

Bitcoin Classic is a coin. Its launch date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.