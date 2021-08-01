Bitcoin Confidential (BC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $45,709.00

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Bitcoin Confidential has a market capitalization of $963,328.34 and approximately $45,709.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 9% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00010766 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $218.10 or 0.00548167 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000892 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.