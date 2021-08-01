Bitcoin Confidential Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $48,817.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00010908 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $241.41 or 0.00578951 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000887 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (CRYPTO:BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.