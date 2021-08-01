Bitcoin Diamond Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.44 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 4.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $389.24 million and $7.44 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for $2.09 or 0.00005188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004703 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001045 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00041008 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 53.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00036674 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000692 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000045 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

