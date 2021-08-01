Bitcoin Gold Market Capitalization Achieves $895.35 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $51.12 or 0.00127080 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $895.35 million and approximately $65.59 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 21.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.70 or 0.00290093 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.30 or 0.00142440 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00008587 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003115 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tend to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have. “

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

