Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $113,892.00

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 56.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 1st. One Bitcoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $14.90 or 0.00036330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded up 60.1% against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a total market capitalization of $2.44 million and $113,892.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001045 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00040624 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000670 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 163,960 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Plus is bitcointalk.org . The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Plus

