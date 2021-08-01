Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $7.37 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $7.37 million and $2,437.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.54 or 0.00003753 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 1,198.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.01 or 0.00292538 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.44 or 0.00125382 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00008772 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.38 or 0.00142307 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL. BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

