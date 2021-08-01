Bitcoin Zero (BZX) Price Up 77.9% This Week

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded down 25.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $35,865.30 and $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 77.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00103028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00137429 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,258.42 or 1.00049595 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $343.76 or 0.00833589 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002553 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

