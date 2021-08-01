BitcoinPoS (BPS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.35 Million

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 1st. One BitcoinPoS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00001784 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitcoinPoS has traded 82.8% higher against the US dollar. BitcoinPoS has a market cap of $3.35 million and $1,491.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001298 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 94.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

About BitcoinPoS

BitcoinPoS (BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,796,643 coins and its circulating supply is 4,585,189 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitcoinPoS’s official website is www.bitcoinpos.net. The official message board for BitcoinPoS is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

Buying and Selling BitcoinPoS

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

